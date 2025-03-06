Ghanaians in Japan Call on John Mahama to Appoint George Addo to Ghana Embassy

Ghanaians living in Japan have called on former President John Dramani Mahama to appoint George Piese Asante Addo to a key position at the Ghana Embassy in Japan.

The Ghanaian community in Japan believes George Addo’s vast experience in governance, traditional leadership, and international political engagement makes him an ideal candidate to represent Ghana’s interests in Japan.

They argue that his leadership skills, conflict resolution expertise, and deep understanding of diplomatic relations would strengthen the bond between Ghana and Japan.

George Addo, who currently serves as the Chief of Akyem Osenho and Sanahene of the Akroso Traditional Council, has played a crucial role in fostering development and cohesion within his community. His leadership extends beyond traditional governance, as he has been a dedicated member of the NDC since 1992, holding various strategic positions, including Chairman of the NDC Japan Chapter from 2013 to 2018 and International Relations Officer for the Central Region from 2014 to 2018.

Beyond politics, Addo is an accomplished businessman and philanthropist. As the Founder of GT Africa Company and President of NADECO Company, he has spearheaded numerous community development programs, vocational training initiatives, and mentorship schemes aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth. His ability to mobilize resources, build strategic partnerships, and advocate for the welfare of Ghanaians abroad has earned him immense respect among his peers.

The Ghanaian diaspora in Japan believes that having a leader like George Addo in the embassy will not only improve diplomatic relations but also create more opportunities for trade, education, and employment for Ghanaians in Japan. They urge John Mahama and the NDC leadership to consider his appointment as a vital step toward strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic and economic presence in the region.

With a solid academic background in Business Management from Cyber University College in Tokyo and executive training in Leadership & Governance, George Addo embodies the fusion of traditional wisdom and modern leadership practices needed to advance Ghana’s interests on the global stage. His appointment, they argue, would be a strategic move in ensuring that the Ghanaian community in Japan has a strong advocate within the diplomatic mission.

The calls for his appointment continue to grow louder, with many hopeful that Mahama administration will recognize and reward Addo’s unwavering dedication to Ghana and its people.