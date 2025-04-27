Ghanaians in Japan Endorse George Addo for Ghana Embassy Role

Ghanaians living in Japan have called for the appointment of George Piese Asante Addo to a key position at the Ghana Embassy in Tokyo, citing his leadership experience, political background, and contributions to community development.

George Addo, who serves as the Chief of Akyem Osenho and Sanahene of the Akroso Traditional Council, is recognised for his role in promoting development and cohesion within his community.

His political involvement spans decades, including serving as Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Japan Chapter from 2013 to 2018 and as International Relations Officer for the Central Region between 2014 and 2018.

Leadership Experience and Diplomatic Potential

The Ghanaian community in Japan believes that Addo’s broad experience in governance, conflict resolution, and international political engagement positions him as a strong candidate to represent Ghana’s interests abroad. They argue that his leadership would help deepen diplomatic ties between Ghana and Japan while creating opportunities for trade, investment, education, and employment.

Track Record in Business and Community Development

In addition to his political and traditional leadership roles, Addo is an accomplished businessman and philanthropist. As Founder of GT Africa Company and President of NADECO Company, he has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth through vocational training, mentorship programs, and community development projects. His ability to mobilize resources, build strategic partnerships, and advocate for the welfare of Ghanaians abroad has earned him widespread respect among his peers.

A Blend of Traditional Wisdom and Modern Leadership

Addo’s academic background includes a degree in Business Management from Cyber University College in Tokyo and executive training in Leadership and Governance. His supporters describe him as a leader who brings together traditional wisdom and modern administrative skills, qualities they believe are essential for strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic missions in today’s global environment.

Strengthening Ghana–Japan Relations and Promoting Development

According to members of the diaspora, appointing George Addo to the embassy would not only enhance Ghana’s diplomatic presence in Japan but also contribute to the broader national development agenda by facilitating business connections, promoting educational exchanges, and supporting the Ghanaian community abroad. They emphasize that his long-standing commitment to Ghana’s progress makes him well-placed to drive initiatives that will benefit both countries.

A Call for Strategic Appointments

The calls for his appointment come amid efforts to strengthen Ghana’s foreign missions by tapping experienced and results-oriented individuals. Many within the Ghanaian community in Japan are hopeful that President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the NDC will recognize Addo’s capabilities and consider his appointment as part of a renewed drive to boost Ghana’s international engagement and economic growth.

