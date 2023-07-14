Ghanaians in Southwark London to celebrate Akwasidae festival

The most well-known black cultural area will host a historic event on Sunday, July 16, and it promises to be a wonderful combination of regional cuisine, dazzling performance, and pounding Afrobeats music. At the durbar that will be held on the occasion of the festival, people are welcome to shake the hands of the chiefs.

The Akwasidae Festival is the most important event for the Ashanti people in Ghana and in the diaspora. The origin of the Akwasidae Festival is celebrated by the Asantehene (King of Ashanti), the Akwasidae marks the sheer magnificence of the golden heritage of the Ashanti people. Between 1697–1699, the Battle of Feyiase, otherwise known as the Ashanti War of Independence, was an occasion to reaffirm indivisibility. Since then, it has been celebrated by every Ashanti King and his people at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi,Ghana, where the Ashanti King meets his people and subordinate chiefs

The Golden Stool (throne) is on display at the palace grounds in the presence of the monarch,and many people come to see it while singing and dancing. On the occasion of the festival, the monarch hosts his durbar,and guests are welcome to shake his hand. It is of tremendous cultural significance, the event honours historical figures,heroes, and the fabled Ashanti royal bloodline while showcasing Ghana’s rich cultural heritage. The king makes his way through a parade in a palanquin adorned with gold jewellery before holding the durbar. This celebration will feature a vibrant march from the dubar grounds with drummers, folk dancers, horn blowers, and vocalists. As a holiday honouring ancestors

Tyreece Asamoah, the event director, stated: “There will be an array of Ghanaian Kings and Queens there from all over the UK. Traditional rites will be performed.”

The event intends to strengthen cultural relations between Ghana and the UK.

Other entertainment will include acrobats and music from Afrobeats artist Article Wan. For children, there will be free face painters, arts, and crafts, and Busybee will provide free interactive tech sessions to keep them entertained.

“From the Azonto to Stormzy, Ghana and Ghanaians have been at the forefront of popular culture, and this festival is another addition to the cultural connection between the UK and Ghana.”

The event will be catered by renowned culinary companies including Mozah, Fourth Garden, and Harbourview, which will serve mouthwatering Ghanaian cuisine to foodies.

The Akwasidae Festival is available to everyone and is totally free. Community members are urged by organisers not to miss out on this outstanding showcase of Ghanaian culture at Camberwell Green Park & Garden, SE5 7AA.

File by Vince Appiah

Journalist-UK