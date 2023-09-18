Ghanaians Journey To Nkroful To Commemorate Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s Birthday

An event to celebrate the Founding Father and the First President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah under the auspices of Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has been outlined.

To make the event a success,organizers embarked on a clean up exercise through the principal streets of Nkroful,the hometown of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on last Saturday,16th September,2023.

On Monday September 18th,2023, there’s a soccer competition among nine community teams at NASS park to ensure unity and preparation towards the main event.

On Wednesday 20th September,2023 ,there will be Candle Light Procession and Cutting of Nkrumah’s Birthday Cake;the event will parade all natives of Nkroful and it environs at the facade of the palace and take a walk through the principal streets of Nkroful between the hours of 9pm to 11:45pm.

The walk will end with a special cutting of cake session at Osagyefo’s mother’s residence at exactly 12 midnight.

Thursday 21st September,2023;There will be SHS Symposium at NASS Yinsin Hall.This will focus on the story of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birth through to the struggle for Independence

and his Achievement as the First President of Ghana.

Friday,22nd September,2023 is the Nkroful goes pink and talent show event.

The day will be set for a visit to most tourist sites in Nkroful with pink coloured dress code where there would be talent hunt show at Mausoleum park at exactly 7pm.

Saturday,23rd September,2023 is the grand durbar and homecoming.The day will host all Chiefs,diplomats , visitors to Nkroful at the NASS Park .

The day will witness a colourful procession of masquerade,dance and culture between the hours of 8am to 2pm and then a musical stage to honour five music legends in Ghana,set for 7pm.

There will be a special Nzema food Bazaar to end the occasion.

The event is supported by Golden Empire Legacy limited ,Maaha Beach Resort and The GEM Media.