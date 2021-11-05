Ghanaians Jubilate Over Sampson Deen’s Victory

The newly elected President for African Paralympic Committee, Mr. Sampson Deen, who now doubles as national President of NPC- Ghana has returned from Morocco after successfully getting elected at a continental electoral congress.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie.

The team was met at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra by Director General of National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, and his Deputies Mr Kwame Amponfi Jnr , Mr Majeed Bawa, President of Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, et al.

After interacting with the media, the group called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, to thank him and government for the maximum efforts to ensure that ECOWAS member countries supported Ghana’s candidate.

A section of Ghanaian Sports Supporters were also at the airport to welcome him, and they said his victory will insipre Ghana to give African Paralympic the leadership it requires.