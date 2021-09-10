Ghanaians must be vigilant – Queenmother cautions

‘Ghanaians must be on the lookout for each other’s movement to help curb the rampant ritual and spousal killings in our country’ Nana Ogyedom Tsetsewa I, Mankrado Gomoa Oguan has cautioned.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Tema, she said in the past, people, lived in small communities and it was not difficult to notice a stranger amongst them and they were able to also ascertain when a person’s attitude changed.

According to her, there was mutual understanding so much that, “if a child misbehaved in town, any adult could discipline that child without having any problems with the parents.

“But these things are no more, you dare not discipline someone’s child or correct them, and this has contributed to the ritual killings going on in our country.

“Now nobody cares about what someone does or what happens in someone’s life”.

Nana Tsetsewa said Parents do not have time for their children, who indulge in so many awful things that Parents have no idea, adding a good family name was something no family joked with, because any negative act tarnishes the image of the family thereby no family would want to do something that would bring shame to them.

“If your family was tagged with any bad omen, there was no way you would have people visiting your home or even marrying from your home, this really helped put people to check in the pass, which now have changed,” she said.

Nana Tsetsewa said, the world had evolved and we could not go back to the old way of doing things.

She said: “Greet people you meet in your vicinity, create relationship conversation, find out what your neighbour is engaged in and offer help and this will help mitigate the killings”.