Prophet Alex Honest Abbey, Head Pastor, Miracle Winners Chapel International (MWCI), says Ghanaians must forgive each other and forge a united and progressive nation.

He said forgiveness was the key to success and “If you are a believer, you must have the spirit of forgiveness to be able to forgive any one who has offended you.”

Preaching the Sunday sermon, he said forgiveness was the key to prosperity and good health.

“If Ghanaians are not able to forgive one another God will not also forgive us our sins as a country,” he said.

He took his message from Matthew Chapter 6 verse 11 where Jesus taught his disciples how to pray,:

“And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: for thine is the kingdom.”

He said if one could not forgive,she or he will not see the glory of God as well as the blessings of God, adding that, forgiveness brought a new meaning to one’s life.

“When Christians go to church on Sundays they pray that God should give them long life and forgive them their sins, God do forgive without complaining so as a believer, you must also for give your fellow without complaining .

“For instance, Christians or believers would say, ‘I’m no more in my matrimonial home because of this person, I lost my job because of that person, I will never forget it, please forgive them’ and for get.”

Prophet Abbey explained that no human being was perfect and that ” you cannot please all humans but to forgive is divine.”

He therefore appealed to all Ghanaians to forgive one another and not allow non- Ghanaians to sow seed of disunity and hatred to tear the nation apart.