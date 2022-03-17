Ghanaians Must Support Government’s Policies – MCE

Ghanaians have been asked to support the government’s policies and programmes aimed at transforming the country to bring the needed development and progress to the people.

He said Ghanaians should support President Akufo-Addo’s laudable and unique programs such as the One District One Factory (IDIF), Free Senior High School (SHS), the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development among others.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had deeply affected the global economy, for which Ghana was not spared and it was important that Ghanaians worked together to regain economic stability.

The NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo in order to bring relief to Ghanaians introduced a number of interventions, which have gradually contributed in bringing the economy back to life, he told the GNA.

“The NPP government has shown a lot of commitment through programmes and policies to help transform all sectors of the economy, especially human resource development, infrastructural development and agriculture,” he noted.

Mr Agyenim Boateng urged the citizenry to embrace new and innovative policies being implemented by the government to improve the lives of the people.