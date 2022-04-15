Ghanaians must use Easter to promote peace – Rev Kisseih

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to use the Easter occasion to reflect on national challenges and lead lives that will help build a united country.

He said although Easter was a religious festival for Christians to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it was equally a period for concerted efforts to be made to build bridges at all levels of national life.

Rt Rev Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday.

He said the first gift of the risen Christ to His disciples was peace.

Rt Rev Dr Kisseih therefore urged Ghanaians to pray for and work towards the realization of peace in all sectors of their lives.

The First Vice President said it was important for Christians to reflect on the death of Jesus and stay away from negative behaviours such as greed, hatred, envy and vindictiveness and work towards virtues that promote national unity and cohesion.

“The World today must accept the message of reconciliation between God and humans and again between one human being and another,” he said.

This message of reconciliation means the healing of our broken relationships and overcoming our hostilities towards one another and seeking the welfare of our neighbours,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih further called on Ghanaians to emulate the virtues of forgiveness and self- sacrifice as exhibited by Jesus Christ to move the nation forward.

He stressed on the need for everyone to genuinely repent and have faith in Jesus Christ to enjoy His glorious redemption package.

He appealed to drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to save life and property during the Easter festivities.

The church as part of its social responsibilities will organize a blood donation exercise at the Achimota Hospital on April 16, 2022.