Ghanaians need to uphold values of truth – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on the 41st anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, has urged Ghanaians to uphold the values and ideals of truth and accountability.

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings led the 31st of December 1981 revolution that brought the erstwhile Provisional National Defence Council into power from 1st January 1982 to 6th January 1993.

Former late President Rawlings was a President of Ghana, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led government, now in opposition, from 7th January 1993 to 6th January 2001.

Former President Mahama, also leader of the NDC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said although former President Rawlings had departed from among the living, the values and ideals of truth and accountability that he espoused remain as relevant today as ever.

“The stories of our rise and fall, our triumphs and failures, are what make up the tapestry of our history,” Mr Mahama said.

He added: “We must, therefore, be guided by the enduring lessons of history to ensure that our proud democracy not only remains intact, but also grows stronger.

“And we must also guarantee opportunities for the development and prosperity of the Ghanaian people.”