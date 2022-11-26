Ghanaians Praise Black Stars for Their Splendid Performance

A huge number of football fans in Ghana said Thursday they were proud of the Black Stars despite losing to Portugal 3-2 in their opening game at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the fans, the Black Stars played one of the best games against much-fancied Portugal, ranked ninth by FIFA in its latest rankings.

Some fans who watched the game from a giant television screen mounted in front of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation said they were not disappointed with the team but expressed optimism the Black Stars will correct their mistakes going into their next match on Monday.

Ayariga, a middle-aged security officer, said: “I’m not disappointed because the boys have done well, they have done a good job.”

Another football fan, Reality, described the team’s performance as the best put up by an African team in the World Cup so far.

“This is the best match so far for African teams in the 2022 World Cup tournament. I have all my hopes up, and I am not disappointed at all. I did not see any mistakes because I saw all the players play their part and play their hearts out, and they’ve all done well,” he said.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, lost 3-2 to Portugal late Thursday.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored an equalizer in the 73rd minute after a pass from Mohammed Kudus, registering the first goal for Africa in the competition.

Osman Bukari, who plays for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian league, also powered home a header from Baba Rahman’s cross in the 89th minute, bringing the scoreline to 3-2.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will play their second game against South Korea, before the final group game against Uruguay.