Ghanaians Prioritize Accountability Yet Urge Opposition Cooperation, Survey Reveals

A majority of Ghanaians insist on holding leaders accountable but increasingly favor opposition parties collaborating with the government over adversarial oversight, according to a new Afrobarometer study released Tuesday.

The findings highlight a nuanced public sentiment in a nation balancing democratic ideals with demands for effective governance.

The survey, conducted in August 2024 by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, shows 68% of citizens prioritize accountability even if it slows decision-making. However, support for an “efficient government” unconstrained by public input rose to 31%, up from 20% in 2022. Nearly 85% of respondents expect elected officials to heed voter concerns rather than act unilaterally.

Parliament vs. Presidency



Strong majorities reinforced checks on executive power: 76% believe lawmakers—not the president—should draft legislation, while 79% insist the president must obey laws and courts regardless of personal views. Similarly, 79% demand regular presidential reports to Parliament on expenditures, underscoring bipartisan support for transparency.

The divide sharpens over opposition roles. Two-thirds (66%) of Ghanaians say opposition parties should cooperate with the ruling administration post-election to advance national development, a 9-point jump since 2022. Only 33% advocate for adversarial accountability through criticism and oversight.

“Citizens want a functional democracy, not perpetual gridlock,” said Maame Akua Amoah Twum of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, which led the research. “But rising support for efficiency signals impatience with prolonged political friction.”

Shifting Priorities



The data reflects Ghana’s complex political landscape, where economic pressures and governance delays have tested public resolve. While 85% reject unilateral leadership, the growing minority favoring decisive action aligns with frustrations over inflation and infrastructure gaps.

Notably, 82% of respondents in 2024 backed Parliament’s authority to compel presidential expenditure reports, up from 75% in 2022. Support for judicial compliance by the presidency remained steady at 79%.

The survey, part of Afrobarometer’s pan-African Round 10 research, interviewed 2,400 adults with a margin of error of ±2%. It marks the tenth such study in Ghana since 1999, tracking evolving attitudes toward democracy.

As Ghana approaches its 2028 elections, the findings pose challenges for both ruling and opposition parties. “Voters seek balance—accountability without obstruction,” Twum added. “Leaders must navigate this carefully to retain trust.”

For now, the message is clear: Ghanaians cherish democratic principles but increasingly value pragmatism in a region where stability often hinges on swift action.