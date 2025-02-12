Ghanaians Question the Need for a Maleek Basintale’s Bodyguard

Recent social media chatter has put Maleek Basintale, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, under scrutiny for keeping a personal bodyguard.

Many citizens argue that at a time when the nation is calling for modesty and prudent resource management, such security measures appear excessive. Critics question whether a young leader truly requires a well-built guard to carry his bag and provide protection, especially when public funds are under pressure.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate about the balance between necessary security and the optics of privilege. While some argue that the unpredictable nature of today’s environment might justify enhanced personal security, a significant number of Ghanaians view the move as misaligned with the spirit of austerity expected from those in power. The call for accountability has even reached the higher echelons of the governing political party, with many urging its elders to set an example by curbing practices that may seem extravagant.

This growing public outcry reflects wider concerns about leadership styles and the responsible use of resources. As discussions intensify online, it remains to be seen if Basintale or his office will address these criticisms directly. For now, the issue has not only highlighted the immediate debate over personal security details but also underscored a demand for greater transparency and humility from public figures.