Ghanaians say pandemic response funds were lost to corruption – Afrobarometer

A majority of Ghanaians say the government has performed well in managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a similar proportion believe that some or a lot of funds intended for the pandemic response have been lost to corruption, the latest Afrobarometer survey shows.

In the April 2022 survey, a quarter of respondents reported that a member of their household had lost a job or primary source of income due to the pandemic.

Few Ghanaians reported that their household received pandemic-relief assistance from the government, while many said the distribution was unfair.

Key findings

▪ As of April 2022, about a quarter (26%) of Ghanaians said a member of their household had lost a job, business, or primary source of income due to the pandemic, while 2% reported that someone in their household had become ill with COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus (Figure 1).

▪ Overall, three-fourths (76%) of Ghanaians said the government had performed “fairly well” or “very well” in managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic (Figure 2).

o On specific aspects of the pandemic response, smaller majorities expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts to ensure that health facilities were adequately resourced (61%) and to minimise disruptions to children’s education

(59%). Only half (50%) praised the government’s provision of relief to vulnerable households (Figure 3).

Only two in 10 Ghanaians (20%) reported that their household had received COVID-19 relief assistance from the government, while 80% said they had not (Figure 4).

Only three in 10 citizens (31%) said that COVID-19 relief was distributed “somewhat fairly” or “very fairly,” while two-thirds (67%) said the distribution was unfair (Figure 5).

▪ And more than seven in 10 (72%) believe that “some” (28%) or “a lot” (44%) of the resources intended for the COVID-19 response were lost to corruption (Figure 6).

Afrobarometer surveys

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Eight survey rounds in up to 39 countries have been conducted since 1999. Round 9 surveys are being completed in early 2023. Afrobarometer’s national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice.

The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, interviewed a nationally representative sample of 2,369 adult Ghanaians in April 2022. A sample of this size yields country-level results with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys were conducted in Ghana in 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2017, and

Respondents were asked: Please tell me whether you personally or any other member of your household have been affected in any of the following ways by the COVID-19 pandemic: Became ill with, or tested positive for, COVID-19? Temporarily or permanently lost a job, business, or primary source of income?

Respondents were asked: How well or badly would you say the current government has managed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Making sure that health facilities have adequate resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic

Respondents were asked: How satisfied or dissatisfied are you with the government’s response to COVID-19 in the following areas?

Respondents were asked: Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, have you or your household received any assistance from government, like food, cash payments, relief from bill payments, or other assistance that you were not normally receiving before the pandemic?

Respondents were asked: Do you think that the distribution of government support to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, for example through food packages or cash payments, has been fair or unfair?

Respondents were asked: Considering all of the funds and resources that were available to the government for combating and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, how much do you think was lost or stolen due to corruption?