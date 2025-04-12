Ghanaians to Face Higher Utility Tariffs from May 3

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced an upward adjustment in electricity and water tariffs that will take effect on 3 May, as part of its quarterly tariff review for the first half of 2025.

The commission’s decision, outlined in a statement issued on 11 April, comes in response to several macroeconomic pressures including the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar, rising inflation, increased fuel costs—especially natural gas—and shifts in the hydro‐thermal power generation mix.

Electricity rates are set to rise by an average of 14.75 percent while water tariffs will see an increase of 4.02 percent.

The adjustment is designed not only to help utility service providers achieve financial sustainability but also to initiate the recovery of GHS976 million in outstanding revenue from previous quarters of 2024. Approximately half of this amount is slated to be recouped through the current tariff increase, with the remainder expected to be recovered over the coming quarters.

Utility providers have been grappling with an under-recovery of revenues that has the potential to compromise the reliability of essential services.

The commission warned that without such measures, continued financial deficits could lead to further strain on the country’s energy and water supply systems. This move reflects broader concerns over the sustainability of public utilities in a challenging economic environment and underscores the need for periodic adjustments to offset persistent cost pressures.

While the tariff increases are likely to be met with consumer apprehension, the decision is portrayed as a necessary step to ensure the ongoing provision of reliable and efficient utility services.

Authorities are preparing to officially publish the new tariffs on the commission’s website after formal gazetting, a move that is expected to prompt discussions on how to balance economic realities with consumer impact in the months ahead.