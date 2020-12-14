The wave of Coronavirus brought to bare the importance of cashless transactions. Statistics prove that more mobile money was used in 2020 than in previous years and most Banks focused their marketing on Digital Banking Packages.

These however came with the burden of transaction charges to senders and recipients of Cash. Many also wished that services be expanded to allow for Momo – Bank and Bank – Momo interoperability.

Waya Money is a start-up in the “FinTech” industry that has made it imperative to solve these problems. The service offers an app, that enables customers to send and receive money across platforms, at no charge.

In a conversation with our Tech desk, Dr. Delali Adiamah explained that, taking away the cost of sending money across platforms, is because many are willing to gift and share more, when there is no cost to the transactions. “By doing this, we’re making sure that no one has a reason for not sending a little cash gift, to those expecting it this Christmas.”, The CEO stated.

He disclosed that in Kenya and Nigeria, where the service also exists, more and more people are sending random cash gifts to loved ones.

“This is the world we want to see, when more and more people download Waya Money on the App store or Google Play”, he opined

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh