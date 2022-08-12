Ghanaians urged to comply with fire prevention protocols

Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1), Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service has called on the public to comply with fire prevention and safety protocols.

He said though the Service was ready to provide the needed fire safety and rescue service to the public, the public must endeavour to comply with the safety measures to forestall fire outbreaks.

Mr Ameyibor said these during a simulation exercise held by the Regional Command of the Service in Ho, to sharpen the skills of the personnel to deal effectively and timely with any fire incident.

The Commander said the Service was collaborating with other security services to protect life and property and called for support from the public to achieve their quest.

ACFO Ameyibor warned the citizens to avoid getting close to gas tankers or tankers that carry petroleum products whenever they are involved in an accident as the consequences could be catastrophic.

He charged drivers of bulk road vehicles to be extremely careful on the road, disclosing that within two months the Region has recorded two such vehicles falling on the road.

The Commander also appealed to owners of such vehicles to organise a routine sensitisation programmes for their drivers to help them drive safely on the road.

Mr Kwasi Apea Fenteng, the Regional Security Liaison, commended the Commander for the exercise as it was a good move to renew the spirit of the personnel towards discharging their duties professionally and accurately.