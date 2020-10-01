Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, has advised Ghanaians to continue to adhere strictly to all the COVID – 19 safety protocols to help control and eliminate the virus from the country.

Despite the drastic decline in the number of cases being recorded in the hospital and the country at large, the pandemic must not be taken for granted or else there could be a resurgence as had occurred in some countries.

Dr. Owusu-Danso was addressing a section of health personnel at KATH, at the opening ceremony of this year’s mid-year Performance Review Conference of the hospital in Kumasi.

He said 35 health personnel of which one was from the facility, were among those who lost their lives to the pandemic.

The wearing of nose masks, washing of hands regularly, avoiding handshakes, social distancing, among others, were still very important interventions to curtail the upscale of the pandemic.

Dr Owusu-Danso said the hospital had been under intense pressure after the outbreak of the pandemic and had been stretched to its limit in the utilization of both human and material resources.

He added that given this, management had spent huge sums of money in the purchase and expansion of in-patient facilities for the isolation of suspected cases and treatment.

There was the expansion of the 3-bed Infectious Disease Holding area in the Accident and Emergency Center into a 32-bed facility and the expansion of the Highly Infectious Isolation Unit from a 4-bed to 28-bed facility.

The Chief Executive said management would soon take delivery of a Dialysis machine and other logistics to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He called on the staff of KATH to step-up their commitment and efforts to give off their best to provide quality healthcare to the people.