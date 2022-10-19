Ghanaians urged to contribute positively to national development

Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has appealed to Ghanaians to contribute their quota positively towards accelerated and holistic national development.

“Ghana as a nation has been endowed with all kinds of rich resources and we have the responsibility to discover, harness, nurture, develop and use these resources for the development of our dear nation”, she stated.

The Chief of Staff made the appeal in a speech read on her behalf by Dr. Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State at the Office of the President, and the Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo Region at the launch of the Initiators of Change Foundation (ICF) in Accra.

Among other objectives, the Foundation works to discover, develop and promote the talents of young people for social cohesion and national development.

Mrs Osei-Opare noted that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine Russian war had ushered the world into a period of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, saying the current situation called for a new way of life through innovation and creativity.

She said as the government provided strategic leadership, everybody must rise up, remain innovative and contribute his or her part positively in tackling pressing national challenges.

‘Our resolve and commitment to the promotion of democratic governance, with all its strengths and weaknesses, continues to hold us together as a peaceful nation and every Ghanaian deserves a pat on the shoulder for the unique positive contributions to national development,” Mrs. Osei-Opare stated.

“To achieve this purpose, each one of us must be able to discover his or her unique talents and gifts and use them appropriately,” the Chief of Staff added.

Mrs. Osei-Opare, therefore, stressed the government’s commitment to enhance the business of entrepreneurs by creating the enabling environment for the expected rapid socio-economic growth of the people.

“It would be suicidal to starve private initiative with the resources that will enhance its life and sustainability, hence I am very happy to see our government come up with several flagship policy initiatives that will vigorously promote businesses and enhance job creation”, she said.

Mrs. Osei-Opare said the young graduates and the mass of unemployed youth were seriously included in the nation’s development initiatives, saying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo had shown great commitment to moving Ghana towards a country without aid.

“In achieving that objective, he has made no pretensions about the engine that will drive the private sector. The launch of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and YouStart initiatives were birthed in keeping faith with the government’s vision in that direction,” she stated.

“We must stand up to the reality of our Ghanaian circumstance and we can overcome the addiction to aid, if we do the right things now”, Mrs. Osei-Opare stated.