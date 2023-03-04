Ghanaians Urged To Cultivate Spirit Of Patriotism

The Municipal Education Director for La-Dadekotopon, Madam Habiiba Kotoma has urged Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of patriotism and renew their sense of duty as citizens to nationhood as Ghana marks her 66th independence anniversary celebration.

She said the celebration of the memorable occasion of independence calls for a sober reflection by all Ghanaians on the need to redouble their contribution towards nation building.

In an address at the Kindergarten 66th independence anniversary parade at Tenashie Basic School at Ako Adjei in the municipality in, Accra, she said the event was organized to give exposure to the children and instill a sense of patriotism and nationalism in them in harmony with the phrase ” catch them young”.

The event which was organized under the theme, “Our Unity, Our strength, Our Purpose” was the maiden one in the municipality with a few selected kindergarten classes.

Participating schools included Tenashie Basic, Airport Police A&B, Enobal KG, Airforce Special KG, Chiringa Complex A, Wireless KG, Nativity Presby KG and Anteson Roman Catholic.

Madam Kotoma indicated that in line with the essence of the occasion, using summary information, pupils were imparted with historical knowledge that educated them on events leading up to Ghana’s independence.

The event, she said would also instill confidence in the children and expose them to characteristics of patriotism.

She urged all Ghanaians to unite and shun the tribal divisions and live and work in harmony with a common goal of putting the nation first in all their endeavors.

Borrowing a few words from Kwame Nkrumah’s famous quote, she said “our independence is meaningless unless it is linked with the spirit of unity and hard work among the people.”

Madam Kotoma said once the celebration was regional based this year, it has become necessary to organize the event to give the pupils that exposure.

There was poetry recital, cultural display drumming and dancing interspersed in the event to inspire a lot of entertainment.

Next year, she said the event would be held under a bigger platform to showcase to the world the significance of our independence.

Source: Francis Coffie