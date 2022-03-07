Ghanaians Urged To Desist From Coup Mongering

Mr Kofi Amankwa Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defense has called on the citizenry to desist from anything that will destabilise the country.

He asked them to unite and build a united and prosperous nation and desist from coup mongering.

The Deputy Minister said this the 65th Independence Anniversary celebration at Trede in the Ashanti Region, on Sunday.

Mr Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Atwima-Kwanwoma Constituency, said peace was the prerequisite for rapid socio-economic development and charged the constituents to help sustain the peace that the country was enjoying.

Mr Prince Brempong Karikari, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima-Kwanwoma, said the occasion should remind the citizens about their responsibilities towards the realisation of national aspirations and commitment to freedom, justice, probity, and accountability.

Mr Karikari said the theme for this year’s celebration “working together, bouncing back better,” was appropriate to take stock on how far Ghana had come and forge ahead for nation building.

The DCE said it was important for the populace to unite after the COVID-19 pandemic and work together through dedication and hard work to enhance growth.

He urged the school children to break the chain of poverty by being studious and eschew all forms of social vices and called on parents and guardians to ensure their wards did not go wayward.

The DCE commended the teachers for their sacrifices and encouraged them to continue with their good work in grooming pupils and students to become responsible citizens.

Some of the participatory schools were Trede Basic School, Pope John Paul II International School, Asaman Secondary School, Atwimaman I.C.C.E.S Training Centre and Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High.

For the first time, the celebration coincided with the Akwasidae and attracted traditional/ opinion leaders, religious leaders, and people with disabilities.

The schools were given certificates of participation as well as awards.