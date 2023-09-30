Ghanaians Urged To Embrace Their Culture

Story: Robert Ayanful, Agona Asafo

The Tufohen of Agona Asafo in the Central Region, Nana Kobina Ayensu III has encouraged Ghanaians, especially the so-called elites and the youth not to consider the country’s tradition and culture as archaic, but embrace it, as that is what identifies them as Ghanaians.

Nana Kobina Ayensu gave this admonishment during the celebration of this year’s Yam Festival of the Royal Twidan family of the town.

He expressed regrets about how Ghanaians of today have neglected their roots by ignoring their culture in the name of modernity.

According to him, culture and tradition are what identify people, and therefore neglecting it means rejecting one’s own identity.

He defined culture as the ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a particular people or society and urged the people to embrace it rather than abandon it and assimilate foreign ones.