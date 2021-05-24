Nana Addo


Prophet Dr Eric Computer Man Nana Kwesi Amponsah, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International has pledged New Patriotic Party government’s resolve to go the extra mile to build a society that works for everybody.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led Administration would keep faith with the people and build resilient economy and asked all to support its developmental agenda.

Prophet Amponsah who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra called on the people to give strong backing to the government as it worked hard to implement its developmental agenda such as the Free Senior-High School policy, the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and the construction of ware houses.

Prophet Amponsah appealed to Ghanaians to take the ongoing vaccination exercise seriously in order to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that taking the jab would make one impotent or disabled.

‘I have taken my first and second doses and I am working alright doing my normal things in good health’’, Prophet Amponsah added.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMion MP rolls out training programme for over 500 youth.
Next articleLocal Assemblies must empower environmental health prosecutors and officers
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here