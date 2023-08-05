Ghanaians urged to honour our Leaders

Mr. Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute has called on Ghanaians to honour leaders who have contributed to the achievements of the country.

“It’s important to honour our leaders for their contribution and the values they stood for, fostering a sense of unity and pride among citizens,” he said.

He said as the public commemorated the contributions of the forbearers, notably the “Big Six” who led the struggle for Ghana’s independence, it was important to also think of ways of driving the nation towards its development.

“Recognising the achievements of our forbearers can inspire current and future generations to uphold those principles and work towards the developments of the country,” he added.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Anyidoho said “the role of others too cannot be ignored because all over the world, and in our daily lives, lead actors play critical roles in creating movements.”

He urged Ghanaians to recognize the collective efforts in gaining freedom and independence from colonial rule and embrace the principles that the forbearers fought for.

He said “on this auspicious Founders’ Day celebration, let us remember the vision, sacrifice, and dedication of our leaders, their unwavering commitment that laid the foundation for our great nation, Ghana.”

Mr. Anyidoho reiterated the need to renew our resolve to uphold the ideals of unity, democracy, and progress, adding that together, Ghanaians could continue their journey towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

Founders’ Day holds historical importance in Ghana as it marks the contributions of successive generations of Ghanaians who played pivotal roles in liberating the country from colonial rule.