Ghanaians urged to invest more in sports infrastructure

A cross-section of Ghanaians on Monday urged the country’s government to invest more in sporting infrastructure, after the country’s performance at the recent 13th African Games in the country’s capital Accra.

Fans commended athletes for their feats achieved during the Games, which they said brought joy and pride to the people.

Theophilus Atseku, a high school PE teacher, told Xinhua that the country was flush with talent, and the provision of adequate infrastructure for them to train would aid their development.

“I’m really impressed with the performance of our sportsmen and women during the 13th African Games. The government did well by providing infrastructure for the hosting of the competition,” said Atseku.

“I think more raw talents will be developed to win laurels for Ghana if our government will invest massively in sports equipment and infrastructure across the country,” he added.

Beauty Amenyo, who watched most of the Games’ swimming contests, said she was impressed with the investment in sports facilities, and added that it should be replicated in other parts of the country.

“Based on the performance of our sportsmen and women so far, it will be proper if the government commits more resources to sports across the country to bring joy and pride to the people,” she said.

Isaac Antwi, a 35-year-old sports fan, also hoped for massive investment from the government in sports infrastructure in other cities apart from Accra to unearth and develop more talents.

“The government should develop a plan for investing in sports equipment and facilities in major cities in the country,” said Antwi.

Ghanaian athletes won 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals at the 13th African Games, the best-ever performance for Ghana since the competition was introduced in 1965.