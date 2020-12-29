Apostle Samuel Amponsah Gyekye, Western North and Ahafo Territorial Head of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has called on Ghanaians to put the past behind, and enter the new year with love for one another.

He said for the nation to surge forward in its developmental agenda, there was the need for the citizenry to develop a heart of forgiveness and sound mind, and promote individual and collective responsibilities effectively.

Apostle Gyekye said this, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Bibiani, the Headquarters of the Territory. Quoting extensively from John 13:34-35, of the Bible, the Clergy asked Ghanaians to love themselves, just as God loves us as we are.

“From our homes, through to our schools, churches, mosques, workplaces, our communities and the larger Ghanaian society, let’s learn to demonstrate a new love of kindness, selflessness, humility, modesty and genuine forgiveness, and desist from all retaliatory tendencies, to create a lively and harmonious environment, for our national growth and development,’ he admonished.

Apostle Gyekye used the opportunity to urge politicians in the country to demonstrate a new love for the nation and its people and desist from any acts and utterances that could create unrest and destabilize the system.

He urged them to use appropriate channels to seek redress on all issues of national interest, to sustain the democracy and preserve the peace of the land.