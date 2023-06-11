Ghanaians Urged To Make Tree Planting A Cultural Activity

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for La Nkwantanang -Madina Municipal Assembly, Hon. Jennifer Dede Adjabeng has admonished Ghanaians to make tree planting a routine cultural exercise to serve the good of society.

She said the value of trees to human existence calls for a collective effort from all well-meaning individuals to achieve the noble objective.

According to her, since we all benefit from the value of the existence of trees, we owe it a duty to ourselves and mankind to commit to this cause religiously.

The MCE who made the remark in an interview following the launch of Green Ghana Day said she would personally see to the nurturing of the trees on a regular monitoring basis.

She further urged all residents in the municipality to play their part by making it a routine to constantly watch over the seedlings in their range and shield them from all prevailing adverse effects, adding that they should do everything within their ability to sustain the seedlings.

She mentioned that inhabitants could visit the assembly premises to collect seedlings for planting.

This year, the assembly targeted institutions such as schools and churches where more seedlings would be planted for the intended purpose of easy monitoring.

Hon Adjabeng advised recipients of the seedlings to undertake routine cultural practices to ensure that the seedlings survived and thrived.

The first tree, a royal palm was planted by the MCE at the assembly premises after which the team moved to Action Progressive Institute and finally to Presbyterian Boys Secondary to replicate the exercise.

This year’s exercise was a departure from last year’s in that, more food crops were planted than non- food crops.

About 10million trees including mangoes, coconut, pear, palm fruits among others are being planted nationwide this year.