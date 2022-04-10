Ghanaians urged to mark Palm Sundays with thanksgiving

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Pastor of Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC) Assemblies of God, has urged Ghanaians to mark Palm Sundays with thanksgiving.

Preaching the Palm Sunday sermon, Rev. Ayer said it was important to express the goodness of God through singing songs of praise and worship.

Quoting the scripture from Mathew 21:1-9, he said, Jesus Christ healed many people and did not permit any celebration, however, Palm Sunday was the only occasion that Jesus Christ was celebrated without him stopping them.

Rev. Ayer explained that, back in the days, they could weave palm branches and decorate them with flowers and parade their communities singing songs of praises and thanksgiving even though they did not fully understand what Hosanna or Palm Sunday meant.

He added that such activities brought some level of joy to all children and urged that, Jesus Christ needed to be celebrated consistently for dying on the cross for mankind.