Ghanaians urged to persevere and keep their hopes alive in all situations

Reverend Father Stephen Kwasi Obeng, a priest of the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Cape Coast has urged citizens to persevere and keep their hopes alive in all situations.

According to him, the periods of darkness and gloominess like Jesus Christ went through were part of the life of believers in Christ but that should not be a stumbling block to their faith.

“We are going to suffer in the hands of people for no reason but sometimes it is for own good and the generation yet to come. Let us hope even in the face hopelessness. Let us have the conviction that whatever we are going through, it is but for a period of time,” he said.

Delivering his Easter sermon, Rev. Father Obeng said even though Jesus Christ was hanged and put through shame, He did not remain on the cross but bounced back victorious.

He, therefore, encouraged everybody to observe the festive season with the mentality that there was hope at the end of the tunnel.

“Whatever you are going through, be rest assured that at the end of the day, all things will work together for our good,” he intimated.

Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

For the first time in two years, the season is being celebrated without COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in overwhelming numbers across various churches.

Rev Father Obeng said Easter was a period of victory for humanity because it was a prophecy that Jesus Christ would die to save humanity from their sins.

“This season is a season of pain and also of victory because if Jesus did not die, humanity would not be saved.

“He had to be humiliated and be put to shame so that out of the His humiliation, we will have victory and out of his death, we will be freed from the power of sin to the power of righteousness,” he said.