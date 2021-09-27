Ghanaians urged to prioritise environmental and sanitation

Mr Paul Kwesi Nutsugah Jnr, Western North Regional Environmental Officer, has called on Ghanaians to give environmental and sanitation issues the needed attention.

This according to him, would help promote good sanitary practices and afforestation.

The Regional Environmental Officer made the call at Sefwi-Bodi to climax this year’s World Environmental day celebration, which was under the theme, “Prioritizing Environmental Health for healthier communities, a shared responsibility”.

The three days programme, Mr Nutsugah Jnr, said included a clean-up exercise at the Bodi market and a visit to selected schools in the Bodi District.

He said his outfit also joined the Church of Pentecost to educate the congregation on the need to promote environmental issues as well as home visitations to identify the number of households with toilets facilities and how best to support them to improve upon sanitation in the area

Mr Nutsugah Jnr. mentioned improper disposal of waste products and lack of toilet facilities in households as major challenges in the area, which according to him accounted for high open defecation in some communities in the District.

He in this regard charged residents to be Ambassadors against open defecation to make the district open defecation free.

He further advised them to always keep their surroundings cleans and plant more trees to help protect the environment.