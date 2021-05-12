Ghanaians
Ghanaians

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has charged the country’s youth to always do proper analysis on issues, separate facts from fiction, and take positive decisions to resolve disputes peacefully.

Mr Lawrence Nyame, Kwadaso Municipal Director of NCCE, who made the call, said it was important for all Ghanaians, especially the youth to uphold the tenets and values of the 1992 constitution to preserve and protect the peace and cohesion for sustainable development.

He was speaking at a forum to climax this year’s constitution week celebration in the Municipality at Kwadaso.

The constitution week, Mr Nyame explained was instituted to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule, where Ghanaians voted massively in a referendum to adopt the Fourth Republican Constitution on April 28, 1992.

The weeklong celebration which was on the theme: “We are one, Ghana First”, was to emphasize Ghanaians identity as one people with a common destiny, and the fact that national interest supersedes ethnic and all forms of personal sentiments.

He called on Ghanaians to respect the views of one another and accommodate dissenting opinions to promote peace and national cohesion.

Mrs Emelia Quarm, Senior Civic Education Officer, said the aim of the constitution week celebration, was to re-orient the people to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for rule of law, and respect for human rights.

Again the celebration was to promote quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation and also to sensitise the people on the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence.

She said it was also to emphasise the need for collective effort in the fight to eliminate COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do so and also observe the safety protocols.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNigerian Journalist, Zainab Bala Wins 2021 Michael Elliott Award
Next articlePrioritize happiness over everything else, Dr. Nitin J Engineer pens his thought
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here