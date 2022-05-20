Ghanaians urged to respect each other’s cultural values to promote national cohesion, unity

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, National Commission on Culture (NCC), has urged Ghanaians to respect each other’s cultural values to promote national cohesion and unity.

She said culture was the singular driving force of human progress and existence, as such, they should not water-down the important role diversity could play in the overall growth and development of societies.

“Our universal values oblige us to show the same respect and sensitivity for people from another communities as we would expect to receive ourselves, this is culturally accepted everywhere. We all have to find within us the courage to celebrate and accept our diversity…”

“Citizens coming from different cultures, must endeavour to create the necessary synergies within our areas and communities where we serve as it is to our own wellbeing to bridge divides and build consensus with different ethnic groups.”

Madam Nyame was speaking at a ceremony organised by the NCC to mark the United Nations Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Cultural Diversity, A Tool for Socio–Economic Development.”

The Executive Director called on citizens and stakeholders from all walks of life to demonstrate commitment towards tackling the gross inequalities that had “scarred” the world.

She said the world was presently facing a myriad of complex challenges that could only be overcome through international and regional cooperation.

“Indeed, we can trace some of humanity’s greatest advances to those times and places where this peaceful co-operation was most intense. As such, differences should not be feared or result in hardened entrenched and bitter divides, irreconcilable views leading to fear, mistrust, and conflict,” she said.

She said NCC, the Centres for National Culture and its affiliate partners would utilise projects such as the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFAC), National Students Drama Festival (NADRAFEST), Wear and Eat Ghana Festival, Annual Cultural Summit, Women in Arts Projects, Congress of Cultural Workers and Practitioners, Outreach Programs (Covid -19 Awareness Campaign) among others, to bring to the fore the influence and multi-dimensional role culture plays in national, continental, and global peace and development.

Mrs Rosemond Amuzu, Deputy Director for Culture and Creative Arts, NCC, said three-quarters of major world conflicts had cultural dimensions.

She said it was therefore important that citizens bridged the cultural gap to bring peace, stability and development to the nation.

Nana Ama Serwaa-Bonsu, Queen mother of Offinso Akyere and Board Member, NCC, expressed worry over the disregard for cultural values and norms lately.

Those lost values, she said, included lack of respect for the elderly, culture of insults, disregard for Ghanaian apparel, indecent dressing, individualism as opposed to communitarianism, amongst others.

She advised that citizens should re-embrace such values to place the nation on the right path to development and unity.

Nana Anim Obiri, Abontendomhene of Adukrom and Cultural Ambassador, NCC, said citizens must show keen interest, and participate in other people’s culture.

He said they should also contribute to various cultural establishments in the country to help them develop institutional confidence to produce globally competitive artifacts and services.