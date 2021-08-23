Ghanaians urged to seek prompt attention on eye related diseases

Ghanaians have been urged to seek prompt medical attention on any eye related ailments affecting them to help prevent severe eye damages such as blindness.

Dr. Ebenezer Amankwa, an Ophthalmologist, who made the call, said it was worrying that most Ghanaians who had problems with their eyes waited for things to escalate before visiting health facilities.

He said eye related diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, amblyopia, strabismus, refractive errors, glaucoma and others, which could cause severe damages were on the rise in Africa and it was therefore important for all Ghanaians to seek early treatment, especially for glaucoma that was increasing and identified as the leading cause of severe eye damages in Ghana.

Dr Amankwa made the call through the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a free eye screening exercise and health and wellness fair, organized for about 500 residents in the Kumasi metropolis.

The programme was organized by Elijeco Foundation in collaboration with its partners to provide holistic health care in the areas of eye and dental care, enrolment and renewal of health insurance as well as health education.

Dr Amankwa pointed out that it was important for people to make regular visits to specialists on eye related issues since damage caused especially by glaucoma were irreversible.

He said glaucoma was a dangerous disease that damaged many people and there was the need for the people to be conscious and seek early care and treatment.

Dr. Angel S. Tucker, a General Dentist from Washington DC stressed the need for people to visit their dentists at least every six months to help identify diseases that affected their teeth and mouth.

She mentioned gingitis (gum disease), cracked or broken teeth, oral cancer, periodontics among others, as some of the diseases that affected the teeth, saying poor dental hygiene, infections in the mouth, nose and throat conditions as well as dry mouth were some of the causes of halitosis.

She called on Ghanaians to use quality tooth paste and clean their teeth at least, twice a day.

Mr. Andrews K. Nyantakyi, Chief Executive Officer of the Elijeco Foundation, said the aim of the Foundation was to ensure total quality health for all Ghanaians and stressed the need for Ghanaians to prioritize their health since that was key for every other activity.

He commended the volunteering partners and doctors both in Ghana and abroad, for their selfless dedication towards the success of Elijeco Foundation’s dream to make sure there was a health and wellness of all people in Ghana.