Ghanaians Urged To Stay United, Patriotic

The Municipal Education Director for Ablekuma North, Mr.Perry Ebenezer Ofori has urged Ghanaians to stay united,peaceful and patriotic as Ghana marks its 66th independence anniversary celebration.

He said having come thus far, we should avoid acts of tribalism and discrimination in our social and work lives that retard progress and rather promote peaceful co-existence and harmonious living.

These, he said, was the surest way of achieving our noble goals and aspirations as a nation.

He gave the advice following a Kiddi March organized by the directorate as a teaser to commemorate the national celebration of Ghana’s 66th independence day at Saleria Basic School in Accra.

According to him, with a renewed spirit of patriotism, unity and sense of purpose towards nation -building, we could overcome the daunting challenges that continue to plague as a nation to a large extent.

Asked whether the 6th March celebration should be cancelled as being suggested by sections of society because of cost implications, he said measures can be taken to cut cost while celebrating the historic event in a symbolic and low-key fashion.

He called for facilitators in education to use the occasion to educate pupils on the historic significance of our independence.

He prevailed on all stakeholders in education to continue to work hard to fully achieve the desired outcomes in education, particularly at the Kindergarten level.

He emphasized the importance of putting a lot of premium on the foundation of our education system as it forms the bedrock of our educational aspirations.

In a colourful ceremony, the pupils marched with a sense of precision following their lines.

The event which was under the theme ” Our Unity, Our strength, Our Purpose” was the second edition in the municipality which was used as a teaser for the national celebration.

It was participated by about 220 pupils from 11 public basic schools.

The schools were Saleria 1&2, Kwashieman 1&2, St Luke Anglican, Prince of Peace, St Stephens, Odorkor McClean, Odorkor 1,7&8.

In a message to the President, the pupils commended the Founders of Ghana and all succeeding Presidents for their noble efforts at putting the country on the map.

They thanked the President for giving them the chance to express themselves moments preceding the national celebration.

The pupils called on the President to maintain the peace and security in the nation to foster development and nation building.

The little celebrants appealed to the President to maintain the Free SHS system and the School Feeding Programme whilst thanking the President for the protection during Covid19.

All participating schools were given certificate of participation.

In a closing remark, Mr. Ofori urged all citizens to contribute their quota religiously to enable the nation arrive at its most desired destination in all spheres of human endeavors.

By FRANCIS COFIE