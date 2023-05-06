Ghanaians urged to support the work of artists

A Duplicity of Looks Art Exhibition has been opened in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to support the work of artists to help preserve the beautiful African cultural identity expressed in art.

It is an installation of paintings by Nana Frema, an artist, supported with an exhibition grant awarded to her. The show is being run from May 1 to June 1, 2023.

The exhibition features several works that explore the idea of duality that can be applied to everyday lives. The works are aimed at making viewers think about how different looks can be interpreted in different ways.

Eng George Asiedu, the Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Areas – Sanitation and Water Project in a speech read for him by Eng Gabriel Engman expressed appreciation to the creative works of the artists.

He said: “We’ve all heard the phrase ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ but what this show tackles are something much deeper,” adding; “In the collection of Nana Frema’s works in the Duplicity of Looks, explores the topic in very diverse ways, and the pieces are a testament to the power of arts.”

Eng Asiedu noted that the complicated and the layered ideas of the arts challenge us to think beyond what we initially see by finding depths in our understanding, and urged people who would be patronizing the exhibition to take an art piece home.

He said: “By so doing you are not only supporting the artist to continue in her vocation, but you are contributing your quota to the preservation of our beautiful African cultural identity being expressed through the experiences of the artist.”

Madam Akwele Suma Glory, the President of the Women’s Art Institute Africa (wAi Africa) in an address stated that Nana Frema is one of the hardworking young ladies of wAi Africa, saying; “For us at wAi Africa, this show is extra special because it is our maiden virtual exhibition edition.”

She said as the harsh economic condition in the world was gradually improving, it was imperative for people to take solace in things like carefully created artwork like the paintings of Nana Frema to rejuvenate us to prepare for better economic opportunities.

Madam Akwele encouraged viewers of the exhibition to take a moment to look at the installation of the art works closely, saying; “You will see in each piece the artist’s hopes, aspirations, and dreams. You feel her expectations. You sense her quiet but insistent demand for results.”

Nana Frema, in a remark expressed gratitude to God for helping her with the project while thanking the wAi Africa for giving her and the husband, Mr Frank Nartey the opportunity and support throughout the work.

She also extended gratitude to the exhibition grant team for their encouragement.