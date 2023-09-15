Ghanaians urged to take advantage of Indonesia trade expo

Mr. Paskal A. B. Rois, Honorary Consul, Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, has called on Ghanaians especially the business community to explore opportunities in the 38th international trade expo in the Asian country.

The Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), a five-day event which comes off October 18 to 22, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City of Tangerang, will take place from 0900hrs to 1900hrs each day

In a Statement, he said: “Ghanaians including the business community, to take advantage of the trade expo. It would deepen the bi-lateral trade ties and inure to the benefit of the two countries in areas of commerce, agriculture, agribusiness, education, tourism and products amongst others.”

Mr. Rois said the TEI had been acknowledged for years as the best product sourcing destination for international buyers to find the finest export products and services at the most competitive quality, pricing, and varieties.

Serving as the largest and most reliable Business to Business (B2B) interaction platform in Indonesia, the ICE would be held on the theme: “Sustainable Trade for Global Economic Resilience.”

“As a one-stop business destination running offline and online platforms, TEI 2023, presents seven zones of categorized products which are mostly seen within the Ghanaian business ecosystem and this can foster cooperation and partnerships,” the Consul said.

Some of the product zones and services of interest would be food and beverages, fashion, textiles and accessories, beauty and personal care, medical equipment and healthcare. Others would be Home Living, Chemistry, Energy and Industrial Products as well as Digital Services.

He said there would be buyer offline services such as free airport pick-ups to the official hotel upon arrival, shuttle services from the hotel to the venue and back.

Mr. Rois said the Ghanaian team at the expo would also pay a two-day visit to Bali, one of the world’s most visited tourist site on the globe, enjoy complimentary use of the business lounge at the venue, free interpreter services in English, China and Arabic and free Wi-Fi at the venue.

The fair is under the auspices of the Directorate General of the National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) of the Indonesian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Accra, Ghana with support from the Indo Africa Trade Mission in Accra and Rois TV in Ghana.

There would be a 13-day trip (package) at the cost of $ 3,400 that include flight ticket from Accra-Indonesia-Accra (Bali inclusive), hotel services in Jakarta and Bali, Jakarta City Tour, Bali tourism experience.

Remnant of the package would be a visit to the Dusa Dua Beach, a local flight from Jakarta to Bali and Souvenirs (Tee-Shirts, Caps and Bags).

Buyers, traders, manufacturers, importers, distributors and wholesalers, hoteliers and restaurateurs, business and trade associates, investors and the media are invited and free to be part of the fair.

There would be supporting programmes such as business matching and counseling, international seminar, international and local trade mission, live performances and buyers’ night.

The 2022 TEI performance recorded 29,714 visitors and 1,097 exhibitors with total transactions hitting $15.83 billion. India, Malaysia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia were amongst the top buyers.

The five top product sales were Crude Palm Oil (CPO) being $ 9.19 billion; Coal at $ 2.64 billion; Agricultural Products at $ 777.81 million; Fishery Products at $ 441.763 million, Paper and Paper Products reaching $ 385.86 million.