Ghanaians urged to take COVID vaccination exercises serious 

Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, has called on Ghanaians who are yet to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to take active part in the ongoing vaccination campaigns since the virus is still around.

He said the vaccination was necessary because COVID-19 was not over and that the citizenry needed to be protected through the various interventions and protocols such as continued self-distancing, wearing of face masks, amongst others.

Dr Tinkorang was speaking at the launch of eight round of vaccination campaign in Kumasi.

The exercise, which begun on Wednesday September 20, would end on September 24 this year, on the theme “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated against COVID-19 Now.”

Dr Tenkorang said for the five-day exercise, the Government had made all resources available to the Ashanti regional health directorate and advised the people to take advantage of it to be vaccinated.

He said, as of 30th August 2023, the total doses administered was 4,624,145, and out of the number, 1,871,509 were fully vaccinated, representing 56.9 percent, whilst 2, 565,108 had received at least one dose, representing 78.6 percent.

Dr Tinkorang said, the exercise was targeting those who had received the first and second jabs, adding that those qualified to be vaccinated had no reason to isolate themselves from the exercise.

The exercise would take the form of house -to- house visitation, market centres, schools, lorry stations, all health centers, churches, mosques, among others.