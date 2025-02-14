Ghanaians Voice Frustration as Corruption Surges, Survey Finds

A new Afrobarometer survey has exposed deepening public anger over corruption in Ghana, with three out of four citizens claiming graft has worsened over the past year.

The findings, released this week, paint a grim picture of eroding trust in key institutions and a growing belief that reporting corruption could lead to retaliation.

The data reveals a stark reality: 74% of Ghanaians say corruption has increased, including 63% who insist it has risen “a lot.” While this marks a slight dip from 77% in 2022, the figure remains alarmingly high, reflecting a crisis of confidence in leaders. Only 7% believe the situation has improved. Distrust is particularly acute toward law enforcement, with 63% alleging “most” or “all” police officials are corrupt. The presidency (54%), tax officials (53%), and members of Parliament (51%) also rank high on the list of institutions perceived as riddled with graft.

Public faith in the government’s ability—or willingness—to tackle the problem has collapsed. A staggering 82% say authorities are doing “fairly badly” or “very badly” at fighting corruption, a 49-point surge in dissatisfaction since 2017. Compounding the issue, just 26% of citizens feel safe reporting corruption, down from 30% in 2022. Seven in 10 fear retaliation if they speak out, a chilling statistic that activists say enables further abuse.

The survey’s release coincides with a high-profile corruption case involving former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, recently declared a fugitive by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor. While the move signals action, critics argue it does little to counter perceptions of systemic rot. Analysts warn that without urgent reforms, Ghana risks a downward spiral where corruption stifles economic growth, fuels inequality, and undermines democracy.

The Afrobarometer report, based on face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults in August 2024* (see note), carries a margin of error of ±2%. It underscores a harsh truth: Ghanaians increasingly view corruption not as an exception but as a norm, entrenched in the halls of power. For many, the findings validate daily struggles—from bribes demanded by police to suspicions of elite impunity.

As one Accra resident put it, “We see the headlines, but where are the consequences?” Until tangible progress emerges, the gap between public outrage and political will seems destined to widen.