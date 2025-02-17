Ghanaians Voice Growing Confidence in Economic Future Under Mahama, Poll Finds

A striking 70% of Ghanaians now believe their standard of living will improve by 2026 under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, according to a February 2025 national poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

The findings signal a dramatic reversal in public sentiment from just a year ago, when only 22% expressed similar optimism during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The survey, which sampled voter attitudes nationwide, also revealed a surge in confidence about Ghana’s trajectory. A resounding 74% of respondents said the country is now “headed in the right direction,” up from a bleak 29% in November 2024. At that time, 63% felt Ghana was on the “wrong track,” a figure that has since plummeted to 16%, with 10% undecided.

President Mahama’s personal approval ratings appear central to this shift. A robust 84% of Ghanaians approve of his performance since taking office in January 2025, while 90% endorse his cabinet selections—68% of whom report being “very or extremely satisfied.” The numbers mark a stark contrast to the waning years of the NPP administration, when pessimism peaked in October 2022 with 77% of citizens criticizing the country’s direction.

Regional Divides Reflect Political Loyalties

The optimism, however, isn’t uniform. The Savannah Region, a Mahama stronghold, leads with 92% confidence in Ghana’s path. In contrast, the Ashanti and Eastern Regions—where Mahama lost decisively to former NPP rival Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections—recorded the lowest faith, at 59% each. These splits underscore lingering political fractures, even as national morale climbs.

Analysts attribute the renewed hope to Mahama’s early policy moves, including subsidies on fuel and agricultural inputs, coupled with aggressive debt restructuring efforts that have stabilized the cedi and slowed inflation. His administration’s focus on anti-corruption drives and infrastructure revival, such as restarting stalled hospital projects, has also resonated.

“This poll reflects a mix of relief and cautious optimism,” said Accra-based political scientist Dr. Clara Mensah. “After years of economic strain, Ghanaians are responding to tangible signals—lower inflation, reduced fuel prices—but the real test is whether these gains can be sustained.”

Critics caution that regional disparities reveal unmet challenges. The Ashanti Region, Ghana’s industrial heartbeat, continues to grapple with unemployment and energy shortages, factors that may explain its tempered outlook. Meanwhile, the government faces pressure to deliver on ambitious promises, including a pledge to create one million jobs through digital innovation hubs.

The survey’s timing is notable, coming just 14 months after Mahama’s narrow election victory. With local elections approaching in late 2025, the data suggests a strategic opportunity for his party to consolidate support. Yet, as Dr. Mensah notes, “Optimism is fragile. If inflation rebounds or job creation stalls, this narrative could unravel quickly.”

For now, the numbers offer Mahama a robust mandate. But as Ghana’s political history shows, today’s hope can swiftly become tomorrow’s scrutiny—especially in regions where trust remains hard-won.