Ghanaians were restless during Coup Days – NCCE Commissioner

One of the four Commission Members of the National Commission for Civic Education, Mr. Bright Kwabla Agbodeka, said Ghana’s Coup days made citizens restless.

According to him, Ghana’s democratic journey since independence has been interrupted by Coup d’état. These coups, he noted, made Ghanaians Restless. Mr. Agbodeka made these remarks during the 2023 Oti Regional NCCE debate held at Dambai on November 22, 2023.

The Commissioner, who doubled as the chairman of the occasion in his opening remarks, detailed Ghana’s political journey from independence to the fourth republic. Concluding his historical narration of Ghana’s democratic journey, Mr. Agbodeka said, “From 1966, the period between one regime to the other was marked by a coup d’état and, in some cases, a counter Coup. During all these eras, citizens were restless”.

The Oti Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education organised the debate as part of the activities marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and the Commission.

According to the Regional Director, Mr. Robert Kwesi Boame, the debate aimed to grant future leaders an opportunity to research and know about Ghana’s democratic governance, appreciating its fruits and prospects.

Mr. Boame also mentioned that the choice of the activity was to make the students understand that disagreements are best resolved by weighing the superiority of ideas. He advised students to always make superior arguments reign and not resort to violence when disagreements arise.

The activity, which was supported by GCB Bank Limited, Cereal Investment Company Limited, and the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, saw Krachi Secondary School take the first position, followed by Yabram Community Day Senior High School 2nd position, Kadjebi Asato Senior High 3rd position, Nkonya Senior High 4th position, Kyabobo Girls Senior High 5th position and Kpassa Senior High 6th position in that order.

All schools first presented on the topic “30 years of constitutional democracy, how far have the fourth republic come and how far can we go?”.

They then went on to debate the following topics: “In reference to countries like Saudi Arabia and China, there is a school of thought that a country under a dictator brings greater economic development than democracy.” Argue for or against this school of thought.

“The 1992 constitution of Ghana demands that the majority of the ministers of state must come from parliament. There is a school of thought that this provision does not promote the effectiveness of the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances. Argue for or against the motion.”

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s dream of uniting Africa as one state couldn’t materialize before his overthrow. Argue for or against that Nkrumah’s dream of a United States of Africa is still worth considering.”