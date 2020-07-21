Ghanaian boxing fans have wished former WBO super bantamweight, Isaac Dogboe success in his comeback fight against American Chris M. Avalos in the USA.

Dogboe who has moved up to the featherweight division is an icon and idol of many Ghanaian sports lovers and they hope he comes back in a grand style, to pave way to win another title.

Madam Elizabeth King, chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said his defeats in the hands of Emmanuel Navarette who guide him, as she believes he has learnt his lessons.

The vice president of Ghana Hockey Association said she knows with the interest that Dogboe has in boxing, he can return with a victory and the win will inspire him to face the best and be the best again.

Former president of Ghana Kick Boxing Association, Nii Adotey Dzata 1who is Mankralo of Sempe Sakaman also thinks Dogboe will win on Tuesday night.

His only worry was his height in a heavier weight, and advised him to obey instructions from his coaches.

Prince Dornu-Leiku, a popular boxing writer also said Dogboe has what it takes to win, and even predicted a knock out victory.

Also known as Don Plato, he explained that Dogboe is very intelligent, and can rely on his recent loses to gain victory, because he would not allow himself to taste a third defeat in a row.

He advised Dogboe to stand firm and box hard to win and make Ghanaians happy.

Coach Eben Adjei of Black Panthers Gym at James Town in Accra also feels Dogboe can win because he has the will and determination to succeed.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym also predicted a win for Isaac Dogboe, and indicated that he has to be cautious and careful in his new weight class.

Mr. Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) also wished Dogboe the best, and urged him to go all out to make himself and Ghana proud.

Mr. Samuel Nana Gyan aka Wiseman, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) said the supporters are fully behind Dogboe, and he should know that the whole Ghana is praying that he wins.

Sammy Heywood Okine, Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and PRO of the GBA also said a win for Dogboe will serve as a new good opening for Ghanaian boxers as the nation currently has no world champion.

“We are praying that he wins handsomely, and I can bet that victory is coming to Ghana” he said.

The bout comes up at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 21 on Top Rank Boxing’s ‘Bubble’.

Dogboe has a record of 22 bouts, recording 20 wins against two losses while Avalos has 27 victories with seven losses in 34 fights.

By Elizabeth Alhassan / Sammy Heywood Okine

