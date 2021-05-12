The Ghana Apiculture Platform (GHANAP) has expressed worry about how honey bees and other pollinators have come under serious threat around the world.

These threats according to GHANAP had compelled the United Nations (UN) to fix May 20 every year as UN Bee Day to draw public attention to the critical role bees play in human life and create awareness on the need to pay attention to the various roles of bees and other pollinators in the life of mankind.

A statement signed by Dr Courage Besah-Adanu, Coordinator of Ghana Apiculture Platform and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said in recognition of the UN Bee Day, the first Ghana Honey Day and International Bee Day Celebration, would be observed at the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana at Fumesua, near Kumasi on May 20, this year.

It said bees and pollinators were critical to human existence due to the role they played in the environment about food production, ecosystem function and biodiversity conservation.

The statement said the Ghana Honey Day celebration was being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Beekeepers Association, Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, The International Stingless Bee Centre and other Technical partners and sponsors.

It aimed at providing a single platform for producers, processors, consumers and other relevant stakeholders to share knowledge and innovation for the growth of the industry.

Again, the event would provide a networking platform for the honey industry and also rally stakeholders to deliberate on bees and other pollinators and their critical role to society while enhancing awareness on large-scale honey production.

Additionally, the festival would help generate the needed energy to drive the industry for the benefit of all producers and processors.

The statement said honey adulteration was a reality, hence the need for consumers to take advantage of the festival to learn more about honey and the industry.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

