Ghana’s 2024 Election: Entertainment Figures Make Strides in Politics with Key Parliamentary Wins

In the aftermath of Ghana’s highly anticipated 2024 elections, which concluded on December 9, 2024, with the declaration of John Dramani Mahama as the President-elect, several entertainment industry figures have made their mark in the political arena, securing key parliamentary seats.

Actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo triumphed in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, unseating incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dumelo, running on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claimed a decisive victory with 47,560 votes, defeating Alhassan, who garnered 39,214 votes. This victory is particularly significant as Ayawaso West Wuogon has long been considered a stronghold for the NPP, making Dumelo’s success a major political upset.

Dumelo, who had previously contested in the constituency in 2020 and lost to Alhassan, has emerged as a formidable political force in the region, reflecting a shift in local political dynamics.

Another entertainment figure making a notable impact is music entrepreneur Baba Sadiq, who secured the Okaikwei Central seat for the NDC. Sadiq, in his first foray into politics, narrowly defeated incumbent MP Patrick Boamah, polling 15,383 votes compared to Boamah’s 14,989 votes. The win, which came after contentious campaigning, is seen as a significant victory for Sadiq, who has now entered the political spotlight in Ghana’s capital.

Meanwhile, in the Gomoa Central constituency, musician Kwame Asare Obeng, known as Kwame A-plus, stunned many with his victory as an independent candidate. A-plus, who had previously aligned with the NPP, entered the race after falling out with the party. His 14,277-vote win over NPP’s Naana Eyiah, who secured 11,637 votes, was a shock to the political establishment. Despite running as an independent, A-plus’s victory indicates the potential for outsiders to disrupt traditional party loyalties in Ghanaian politics.

The success of Dumelo, Sadiq, and A-plus in these highly contested constituencies signals a growing trend of entertainment personalities moving into politics in Ghana. Their high-profile status and established public recognition have proven to be powerful assets, enabling them to engage voters in ways that transcend traditional political campaigning. With their victories, they now have the platform to shape Ghana’s political future, bringing fresh perspectives from the world of entertainment into the country’s legislative body.

As Ghana moves forward under the leadership of President-elect John Mahama, these figures will play a significant role in the country’s political landscape, further demonstrating the blending of entertainment and politics in modern Ghana.