Ghana’s 2024 Election Sees Prominent NPP Women Lose Their Seats to NDC Rivals

The 2024 general elections in Ghana have brought significant changes to the country’s political landscape, with several prominent women from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing their parliamentary seats.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent MP for Ablekuma West, was unseated by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Rev. Kweku Addo in a fiercely contested race. Owusu-Ekuful received 26,575 votes, while Addo secured 31,866 votes, marking a notable shift in a constituency that had traditionally been an NPP stronghold.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, who had represented Awutu Senya East since 2012, was defeated by the NDC’s Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor. Koomson garnered 46,638 votes, while Naa Koryoo won with 50,886 votes, signaling a change in political dynamics in the constituency.

Akosua Asaa Manu, affectionately known as Kozie, contested the Adentan seat but lost to the incumbent NDC MP, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan. Manu secured 35,143 votes, while Ramadan, who broke the constituency’s history of one-term MPs, retained his seat with 56,303 votes.

Lydia Alhassan, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, also lost her seat to actor-turned-politician John Dumelo of the NDC. Alhassan garnered 39,214 votes, while Dumelo emerged victorious with 47,560 votes. This victory marked a significant achievement for Dumelo, who had narrowly lost to Alhassan in 2020.

The results of the 2024 elections indicate a shifting political landscape in Ghana, with the NDC making significant inroads in key constituencies. The defeats of these prominent NPP women highlight the challenges the ruling party faces and underscore the need for introspection and strategic adjustments moving forward.