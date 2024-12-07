Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Reflections on 2020 as the Country Heads to the Polls

As Ghanaians head to the polls today, December 7, 2024, the country’s democracy is poised for another critical moment, one that will shape the political landscape for the next four years.

The lessons learned from the 2020 general elections are still fresh, influencing both the political discourse and voter expectations.

In 2020, the presidential race between incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was intensely competitive. Akufo-Addo won re-election with a narrow margin, securing 51.3% of the vote compared to Mahama’s 47.4%. The close result underscored the deeply divided nature of Ghana’s electorate and signaled the heightened stakes of the 2024 elections.

One of the most notable outcomes of the 2020 elections was the unprecedentedly tight race for parliament. For the first time in the Fourth Republic, the 275-seat legislature was split evenly between the NPP and NDC, with each party securing 137 seats. This created a hung parliament, a situation that forced both sides to seek compromises on key legislative issues, slowing the pace of governance and pushing political actors toward more collaborative approaches.

The impact of these close results has been felt throughout the lead-up to the 2024 elections, with parties placing particular emphasis on the importance of securing a parliamentary majority. The narrow margins in some constituencies in 2020 highlighted how every single vote could make a difference. In the Sene West constituency, for example, the margin was just 16 votes, while in Banda, it was only 81 votes. These races were a reminder of how vital voter mobilization is in securing both presidential and parliamentary victories.

Tensions were also high in several constituencies identified as electoral flashpoints, particularly in the Ashanti, Central, and Greater Accra regions. These areas saw heavy security deployments to prevent violence and maintain order. Despite the challenges, the elections were largely deemed free and fair by both domestic and international observers, though there were some post-election disputes. As a result, the 2024 elections have seen heightened preparations from the Electoral Commission and security forces to address potential flashpoints, including the implementation of early warning systems and additional resources to ensure peaceful polling across the country.

The lessons from 2020 are clear: voter engagement is key to ensuring high turnout, and a focus on issues that resonate with the electorate will be crucial for all parties. The 2020 elections saw a turnout of around 79%, demonstrating the ability of political parties to mobilize supporters effectively. The Electoral Commission’s role in overseeing the process also remains critical. Despite early skepticism, the introduction of biometric verification systems helped boost public confidence in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the post-election period of 2020 underscored the need for greater collaboration and compromise in governance. The formation of a hung parliament forced political leaders to adopt a more cooperative approach to legislation, something that may continue to shape the political culture in Ghana.

As the country votes today, the lessons from the 2020 elections remain highly relevant. Ghana’s democracy has proven resilient, and as the electorate prepares to decide the future of the nation, the focus remains on ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive election process. With heightened political awareness, strong security measures, and a more informed electorate, the 2024 elections are set to be another defining chapter in Ghana’s democratic history.