Ghana’s 2024 Spotify Wrapped: A rich blend of Sound

Ghana’s love for music is a vibrant blend of local and global rhythms. From AfroFuture to Tidal Rave, AfroNation, and Asabako, the passion for music is evident. This enthusiasm extends beyond homegrown talent, embracing international artists and genres.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 reveals a nation with a diverse musical palate. Ghanaians are not only celebrating local stars but also exploring sounds from around the world.

“Ghanaians are not just consuming music,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, “they are creating a bridge for Africa’s thriving music scene to come together. Spotify Wrapped 2024 shows how Ghanaians are constantly expanding their musical taste, embracing the continent’s diverse sounds, and building a deeper appreciation for music.”

Black Sherif, known as “Killa Blacko,” leads the charge as the most streamed artist in Ghana. For the second consecutive year, Killa Blacko also clinched the title of the most streamed Ghanaian artist in Ghana.

His passionate storytelling and catchy beats resonate deeply, with his songs becoming anthems for a generation. His album, The Villain I Never Was, tops the charts, while his track Oil In My Head is among the most streamed Ghanaian songs, both released last year.

Ghana’s music scene is a testament to the power of cross-cultural pollination. While local artists like Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke remain popular, international stars such as Nigeria’s Asake and Burna Boy also feature prominently.

The most streamed song in Ghana is Wotowoto by Odumodublvck and Black Sherif. Other popular tracks include Olivetheboy’s Asylum, Lasmid’s Puul , KiDi’s Lomo Lomo as well as King Paluta’s Aseda

Ghana’s appreciation for female talent is clear. Ayra Starr, Tems and SZA are among the most streamed female artists, while Gyakie leads the pack for Ghanaian female artists.

Amaarae and Black Sherif are making waves internationally, bringing Ghanaian music to a global audience.

Ghana’s listening habits in 2024

Ghana’s deep-rooted love for local music soared with 93% of streams dedicated to homegrown artists

Accra, Kumasi and Wa are the top cities driving Ghana’s music scene

Rising stars Kweku Smoke, Lasmid, and Beeztrap KOTM with their fresh and unique sounds, earned their place among the most streamed Ghanaian artists, giving a nod to new artists making waves in the industry.

Ghana’s 2024 Wrapped highlights a nation that cherishes its musical heritage while embracing global sounds. It’s a testament to the power of music to connect people and cultures.

Wrapped 2024 is giving users a unique personalised experience. Eligible users will be able to access their 2024 Wrapped exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).

Simultaneously, users will be able to share their Wrapped results across their messaging apps and favourite social channels.

And as part of Spotify’s new sharing integration with TikTok, users can easily share their Wrapped results across TikTok’s For Your Page and Stories.

The full breakdown of the top lists is below.

Most streamed Artists in Ghana

1 Black Sherif

2 Asake

3 Burna Boy

4 Sarkodie

5 Drake

6 Kweku Smoke

7 Omah Lay

8 Rema

9 Davido

10 King Promise

Most streamed Ghanaian Artists in Ghana

1 Black Sherif

2 Sarkodie

3 Kweku Smoke

4 King Promise

5 Kwesi Arthur

6 Stonebwoy

7 Shatta Wale

8 Lasmid

9 Beeztrap KOTM

10 Kofi Kinaata

Most streamed albums in Ghana

1 The Villain I Never Was – Black Sherif

2 Work Of Art – Asake

3 True To Self – King Promise

4 EZIOKWU – ODUMODUBLVCK

5 Boy Alone – Omah Lay

6 Kweku Jesus – Kweku Smoke

7 Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake

8 Avana (Deluxe) – Olivetheboy

9 Timeless – Davido

10 I Told Them… – Burna Boy

Most streamed songs in Ghana

1 WOTOWOTO SEASONING (feat. Black Sherif) -ODUMODUBLVCK

2 Asylum – Olivetheboy

3 Lonely At The Top – Asake

4 Egwu – Chike

5 Oil in my Head – Black Sherif

6 Run – Black Sherif

7 Puul – Lasmid

8 Reason – Omah Lay

9 Lomo Lomo – KiDi

10 Holy Ghost – Omah Lay

Most streamed Ghanaian songs

1 Asylum – Olivetheboy

2 Oil in my Head – Black Sherif

3 Run – Black Sherif

4 Puul – Lasmid

5 Lomo Lomo – KiDi

6 Fallen Angel – Smallgod

7 Favourite Story – King Promise

8 Kilos Milos – Black Sherif

9 Aseda – King Paluta

10 Shut Up – Black Sherif

Most streamed female artists in Ghana

1 Ayra Starr

2 Tems

3 SZA

4 Gyakie

5 Billie Eilish

6 Rihanna

7 Adele

8 Qing Madi

9 Tiwa Savage

10 Nicki Minaj

Most exported Ghanaian Artists

1 Amaarae

2 Black Sherif

3 King Promise

4 Gyakie

5 Sarkodie

6 KiDi

7 JZyNo

8 Olivetheboy

9 Camidoh

10 Shatta Wale

