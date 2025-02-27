Ghana’s 2024 Trade Report Highlights Overreliance on Gold, Oil and Cocoa Exports

Ghana’s 2024 trade report, released by the Ghana Statistical Service, paints a vivid picture of the nation’s export landscape, revealing a heavy dependence on gold, oil, and cocoa.

These three commodities accounted for a staggering 83.4% of total exports last year, underscoring the country’s vulnerability to global market volatility and raising urgent questions about economic diversification.

Gold bullion emerged as the top export earner, contributing GH₵163.0 billion, or 55.3% of total export value. Mineral fuels and oils followed with GH₵54.2 billion, while cocoa beans and related products brought in nearly GH₵28.6 billion. While these figures reflect a robust export performance in nominal terms, they also highlight a concerning lack of diversification in Ghana’s export portfolio.

The report warns that such reliance on a narrow range of primary commodities leaves the economy exposed to fluctuations in global prices. For instance, a drop in gold or oil prices could significantly impact export revenues, destabilizing the national economy. Similarly, cocoa exports, while substantial, are subject to weather-related risks and shifting international demand.

On the import side, the report reveals a similar pattern of concentration, with energy products like diesel and light oils dominating the import basket. This reliance on imported fuels further underscores the need for strategic reforms to reduce dependency and enhance self-sufficiency.

The findings come at a critical juncture for Ghana, as the government pushes forward with its Resetting Ghana Agenda, which aims to transition the country to an export-led economy. Central to this vision is the need to expand the export base beyond traditional sectors and promote value addition. For example, rather than exporting raw cocoa beans, Ghana could focus on producing and exporting finished chocolate products, capturing more value along the supply chain.

The report serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, urging them to prioritize diversification and industrialization. By investing in sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and agro-processing, Ghana can reduce its reliance on volatile commodity markets and build a more resilient economy.

Stakeholders are also encouraged to adopt a data-driven approach to trade policy, leveraging insights from the report to identify new opportunities and address existing challenges. For instance, targeted incentives could encourage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to explore non-traditional export markets, while infrastructure investments could support the growth of emerging industries.

While Ghana’s gold, oil, and cocoa exports remain vital to the economy, the 2024 trade report underscores the urgent need for diversification. By broadening its export base and adding value to its raw materials, Ghana can unlock new growth opportunities, reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, and pave the way for sustainable economic development. The question now is whether the country will seize this moment to transform its trade landscape—or remain tethered to the uncertainties of global commodity markets.