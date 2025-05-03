Ghana’s 2025 Economic Growth Projection Holds at 4.2% as Gold Exports Shine

Fitch Solutions’ research unit BMI has maintained Ghana’s 2025 economic growth forecast at 4.2%, slightly exceeding the government’s 4.0% estimate and aligning with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest regional outlook.

The steady projection, outlined in BMI’s Ghana Country Risk Report, underscores the pivotal role of elevated gold prices in mitigating global trade volatility and reinforcing fiscal stability.

Gold exports, buoyed by sustained demand and geopolitical uncertainties, are expected to drive a record current account surplus of 6.9% of GDP in 2025. Analysts link this surge to reduced energy import costs and stronger gold revenues, which could stabilize foreign reserves and the Ghanaian cedi after years of depreciation pressures.

However, growth is projected to slow from 5.7% in 2024 as the effects of post-crisis recovery policies diminish. BMI cautioned that fiscal tightening under Ghana’s $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and global financial constraints could temper near-term expansion.

At the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, IMF Africa Director Stéphane Roudet stressed the necessity of Ghana adhering to its ECF reform agenda. “Sustained commitment to fiscal discipline and structural adjustments will be crucial for macroeconomic stability and attracting private investment,” Roudet stated. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson echoed this sentiment, reaffirming Accra’s focus on meeting IMF targets while advancing its 24-hour economy initiative to spur industrialization and employment.

Ghana’s economic trajectory remains tethered to global commodity cycles, with gold prices offering near-term relief. Yet long-term resilience hinges on diversifying growth drivers beyond extractive sectors.

The government’s ability to implement reforms amid 2024 election-year pressures and external headwinds will test its capacity to sustain growth above 4% into 2025. While the IMF program provides a fiscal anchor, observers note that accelerating non-resource sectors like manufacturing and agriculture will be vital to reducing vulnerability to commodity shocks and achieving enduring stability.