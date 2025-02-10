Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy: A New Dawn for SMEs

In his 2025 New Year’s message, President John Dramani Mahama set an ambitious tone for the coming months, declaring that his administration would embark on an “enterprising journey” to reset Ghana’s economy for growth and job creation.

At the heart of this vision is the 24-hour economy policy—a move aimed at transforming Ghana into an export-driven powerhouse while expanding job opportunities and fostering an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the shift toward a round-the-clock economy presents an array of opportunities to extend their reach and boost revenue. By operating beyond traditional working hours, businesses can tap into a steady stream of consumer demand, which is increasingly global and digitally driven. The model promises not only to serve night-shift workers and international customers across different time zones but also to carve out a competitive edge over rivals who stick to the old nine-to-five routine.

Local entrepreneurs are already rethinking their operational strategies. Embracing digital platforms, many SMEs are investing in e-commerce, automated order processing, and AI-driven tools that manage inventory and customer service around the clock. This technological pivot enables them to maintain a seamless presence online, ensuring that customers can shop, inquire, and transact at any hour. Social media, with its constant engagement and data insights, is also playing a pivotal role in helping these businesses reach new audiences and build stronger customer relationships.

However, the move to a 24-hour business model is not without its challenges. Business owners must navigate higher operational costs, including increased utility bills and wages, while also addressing the potential risks of cybersecurity threats. Flexible workforce strategies, such as rotational shifts, remote work, and part-time positions, are becoming essential as companies strive to prevent employee burnout and ensure continuous productivity. Moreover, compliance with local labor laws and regulations requires careful planning and, at times, additional permits to legally operate extended hours.

Despite these hurdles, many experts believe that early adopters in the SME sector stand to gain significant advantages. The 24-hour economy not only widens market access but also paves the way for strategic partnerships with fintech companies, logistics providers, and digital marketing agencies. Such collaborations could streamline operations and secure seamless payment systems, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

President Mahama’s call to action is both timely and transformative. By aligning with global trends in digitalization and on-demand services, Ghanaian SMEs are positioned to redefine their market presence and contribute substantially to the nation’s economic growth. As the country transitions to a 24-hour economy, the message is clear: those willing to innovate and adapt will not only thrive in a changing landscape but may well set new standards for business success in Ghana and beyond.