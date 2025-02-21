Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Policy Targets 1.7 Million Jobs Amid Major Regulatory Shake-Up

The Ghanaian government has unveiled an ambitious blueprint for its proposed 24-hour economy (24HE) initiative, aiming to generate 1.7 million new jobs while formalizing the country’s vast informal sector and decentralizing economic activity.

The plan, part of President John Mahama’s broader economic revival agenda, hinges on overhauling labor laws, extending public service hours, and redirecting investment to underdeveloped regions—a move critics argue will require unprecedented coordination to avoid bureaucratic bottlenecks.

At its core, the policy adopts a “market systems” approach designed to boost demand for Ghanaian goods domestically and abroad, enhance business competitiveness, and expand access to skills training. Six interlinked outcomes form the strategy’s backbone, with job creation metrics tied to enterprise growth, regulatory reforms, and geographic equity.

Enterprise Growth and Regional Rebalancing



The first pillar focuses on ramping up productivity for businesses and farms, measured by sales growth, labor efficiency, and agricultural yields. Simultaneously, the government aims to counterbalance Ghana’s lopsided economic geography. Current data reveals 44% of jobs cluster in just three regions—Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern—while foreign investment disproportionately floods the capital. To decentralize growth, local governments will be tasked with designing round-the-clock economic initiatives tailored to their districts, from agro-processing hubs to tech parks.

Round-the-Clock Public Services and Regulatory Revamp



Key public services—including tax filings, business registrations, and port clearances—could soon operate 24/7 under the plan. Agencies like the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and passport offices may extend hours on a self-financing basis, supported by digitized platforms and mobile units. This shift dovetails with sweeping legal updates, including a proposed Employment Act and Competition Act, meant to modernize the 2003 Labour Act and strengthen workplace protections. The Ghana Statistical Service is also slated to transition from quarterly to monthly labor reports, providing real-time data to track policy impacts.

Formalizing the Informal Sector



With 77% of Ghana’s workforce in informal jobs—from street vendors to unregistered workshops—the policy prioritizes bringing these workers into the formal fold. Strategies include forming trade associations for informal operators, expanding access to microloans and pensions, and granting representation on the National Tripartite Committee, which shapes labor policy. Critics, however, question how the government will navigate existing complexities: many informal businesses already pay local levies or income taxes via stamps, blurring the line between formal and informal.

Skills Push and Tech Integration



A tech-driven skills overhaul forms the final pillar, aligning with Mahama’s pledge to expand vocational training (TVET) and launch a “1 Million Coders” initiative. Digital literacy programs targeting informal workers and multilingual education reforms aim to prepare Ghanaians for high-demand sectors like logistics and IT.

High Stakes, Higher Challenges



While the plan’s scope has drawn praise, analysts warn execution risks abound. Extending public services to 24/7 operations demands significant upfront investment in staff and technology, while persuading risk-averse banks to fund informal-sector entrepreneurs remains an uphill battle. Meanwhile, labor unions have cautiously welcomed the focus on decent work but stress that without strict enforcement, updated laws could end up as “paper promises.”

As Ghana edges closer to its National Economic Dialogue in March 2025, the 24HE framework sets the stage for heated debate. For millions of Ghanaians in precarious jobs, the question is whether this vision of a nonstop economy will translate into tangible opportunities—or stall under the weight of its own ambition.